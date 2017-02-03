To get sober, all you have to do is not drink. Why did it take me so long to figure this out? I’m slowly figuring out why because if nothing else, sobriety gives you lots of mental clarity to reflect on why you drink/drank, and why you aren’t anymore. I think a huge part of my identity was tied to drinking. I knew it was wrong and I knew I wasn’t drinking the way I considered appropriate, but I didn’t know how to not drink. I wasn’t doing anything to learn another way, and sobriety seemed so boring and awful. I was drinking about drinking, but I was doing very little to learn how to live without alcohol. Nowadays, I shudder to think of a hangover again. I rarely crave the awful taste in my mouth after a night of heavy drinking. Not that I particularly enjoyed it, but I knew it. It was a comfortable, normal thing. It gave me something to focus on.
I’m traveling for work next week, and tonight I had a brief pang of panic over what that means. It means ME in a hotel, completely ALONE. I could drink a bottle or two of wine and nobody would ever know! I got this weird sensation, almost a pull to just do it. . .a secret rendezvous with myself that I could laugh about and give my inner self a little wink and a nudge about later. Alcohol is sneaky, and I think it won’t ever be completely quiet in my head. It snuck up on me today, and for a moment I indulged myself in a little fantasy. Big gulps of wine like I’ve never taken before! Spend $50 on a fancy bottle and live it up!! My imagination went wild, I drank the wine, went to an amazing club and met amazing people and laughed long into the night over cigarettes and conversations with my imaginary new best friends. (I was also very skinny and was wearing something silver and flimsy. . . it was a true stretch of imagination!). Then, my imaginary self went to work the next day. Fuzzy minded, with tired eyes and pounding headache. Embarrassed and feeling very obvious. Puffy, dull skin, and an impatient edge. Willing the conversations and meetings to just be over already. I instantly went from Studio 54 back to the mental dreads, and I felt a wave of shame wash over me.
Never again. I’m stronger and brighter now. I know alcohol lies and any fantasy is just that. Alcohol does absolutely no good for me in any aspect of my life. It is a saboteur and it’s really effing good at it’s job. Sobriety isn’t boring or scary or awful. It’s medium. It’s a balance between the 3AM self-hatred, and the 6PM seduction. It’s safe and patient and readily available. I don’t have to plan it, or pay for it, or even long for it. I am not going to regret my sobriety tomorrow, nor am I accidentally going to drink every bag of tea in the entire house and ruin my night of sleep.. . .or something?? Idk, that got away from me.
My whole life is subtly and naturally changing. My marriage is getting better, I’m getting better at my job, I’m owning my opinions, I’m arguing more – for things I believe matter in the world. My days of self-loathing are so much shorter and less intense. I don’t carry the weight of constant shame around all the time. I still say things that are insensitive or thoughtless. I still get caught making faces at my husband and kids (ha!). But those deep cuts of self hatred don’t cut as deep anymore. My wins in life aren’t celebrated with alcohol that cuts them down and makes them ugly. I probably pat myself on the back too much, but for fuck’s sake, it’s nice to enjoy the wins instead of having every positive thing I do be immediately put on a balance to hopefully outweigh the bad stuff!!
So next week, I’m going to be away, but I’m going to stay sober. No galavanting around town, dancing in silver heels (my imagination thinks it’s 1970, apparently). I’m probably going to work out, maybe visit an area haunted house that I’ve read about for years. Maybe soak in the tub, or read a book. I don’t care what I do, really, I just am happy to be there and not escaping down a bottle.
I love everything except the bit about the Haunted House! I am a scaredy cat about anything like that!! Life is so much better sober x
Okay, I am TOTALLY a scaredy cat too!! It’s a place I read about years ago, and resolved to someday go. It’s the Winchester House if you want to check it out! I might be too scared, but I might not!! I might not have time either, but it’s nice knowing I won’t be deciding between being drunk alone in my hotel (ew), or getting out to do something!
so so true I seem to live in a circle of people who are either sober or still haven’t gotten it yet .my niece has been sober for two years shes only 22 and she commented nonchalantly I miss that (shot ) I was like no you don’t so proud of everyone is wise enough to get it and continue to stay clean and sober
I had a laugh at the silver and stretchy outfit and heels 🙂 Like how you visualised the wild night and contrasted it with the reality of the next day – how true! When you are with a crowd and they are all drunk, do you feel like you’d rather be somewhere else? I’m asking because last week I was with a group of women who all got blazing drunk – that used to be me. I did drink, but a couple of gins and then went on to soft drinks. I felt like I was on the outside looking in, but at the same time I didn’t want to go in and my resolve was solid. I wanted to join the men in the other room. I wonder if I often drank in excess on nights out to be on the same level as the people I was with.
I haven’t really been around a big group of drunk people lately! I have declined a few things that sound like they would turn out that way, but really most of my peers are responsible drinkers. In the past, a night out was a reason to get smashed. I never had to try and keep up, I was a drunk in my own right, lol.
They were keeping up with you. I’ll just go along and perhaps have an excuse ready in order to leave early. Thanks.
They probably were! *cringe*
When I was younger, I lived for a big night out. As I got older though, it lost its allure. I think now I would do exactly that. Plan something early the next day so you have an excuse, and then just grin and try and enjoy it, knowing you can leave before it gets obnoxious!
That’s it, it’s lost its shine. Thanks again 🙂
Those thoughts come around at the weirdest times don’t they? Just when you think you’ve got this sobriety thing sussed then the alcohol voice starts whispering sweet nothings. Painting pictures of glamorous nights out, wearing heels and laughing with wild abandon. Glad you worked though those. I’ve worked through mine, just picturing me in a pair of heels (one heel broken) because I’m pissed and trying to walk on cobblestones in London. Make up smeared, no taxi wanting to pick me up because I’m too hammered.
My whole identity was so entangled with drinking no wonder it took me so long to get sober.
Your trip sounds great…you can still glam it up and go for a meal and a show☺ xxx
Safe and sober travels! Check in on the road. And congrats on your continued sobriety!
Congrats on 154 days! You’re doing so great! Have a safe and sound business trip!
Thank you for your blog, well done on your journey. Secret drinking was always my favourite, no matter who hurt me or what upset me it was like my own little finger up at the world, my secret shield. I know, we all know the only person who I hurt was me but it didn’t feel like that at the time. Thanks again for sharing, just going for a little weep ❤
Yes!! That was definitely how I felt too. “Screw you, World! I’m going to drink past everything!!” Thanks for the comment, and glad you stopped by!!
That’s exactly how my Father treated a lot of his alcoholism. He’d have an argument with someone, then look at that person, and before he’d lift the wine to his lips say “Well I’m getting drunk tonight,” like it was this naughty child testing the limits. And at the time it made me SO angry. Because it was working on us, he could use his disease to punish us, use drunkenness as a tool to lash out at us.
It wasn’t until later that I learned about some of the driving forces that led him to drink. And suddenly the feeling of hurt I remembered from his use of drink as a weapon was joined by this intense sadness, because I realised that his drinking hurt him so much more. He was saying I’m going to drink and punish you for challenging me, but it was a response to his trauma as well – his honesty about the source of that in later years was what allowed me to understand and forgive.
I sense that your blog here is a similar thing- it is a gateway to understanding, and it’s commendable and brave and wonderful to read it!
Nice post thanks for sharing!
Great stuff. Every single day is a blessing and an opportunity. A blessing for where we are and an opportunity to improve this day. How are you doing now?
Great blog! Don’t listen to those demons when you are tired or down or thinking that life would be so much more interesting…………..I relapsed a few times thinking “just this once.” I could easily have just one drink, right? The glasses got bigger, and my self esteem grew tinier by the day. God bless you!
Congrats on your decision to be sober – and your success.
A very good read that took me on a journey that through up a real image. It highlights the real culture of drink, whether for personal use or the socially accepting norm of having a few on a night out. The best of luck on your journey and thanks for writing this.
Reblogged this on golfing eagle.
I’ve been thinking this for a long time but as you say it’s a tricky mistress. Life seems to revolve around it and has done since forever. It’s part of who I am and whether I like it or not can’t see that changing for lots of reasons. I think it’s slowly losing its pull but every now and again it sucks me back in. I really enjoyed your post tho. Very inspiring.
Well written and well said. I have had my own battles with the bottle and although i go a long time without feeling or thinking of the stuff, just like you said it sneaks up on you.
To be honest i dont even like the taste. The best thing i ever did was not to go into pubs (bars) anymore and if i did with friends i would jump at the chance to be the driver as i would not every drink and drive.
For each one of us we have our own challenges and i take my hat off to you and anyone else that tries to kick this habbit
Reblogged this on .
Interesting article! I really enjoyed reading, thank you 😊
Candid and vivid. Life IS indeed better sober. Thanks for this crucial perspective!
Not easy to write eloquently about alcoholism. When sober.
Well done!
I would admit I became curious about this blog. I congratulate you for going all the way without drinking! 😁 I’m sure it would have taken the courage to stop yourself from getting a shot (although one wouldn’t hurt 😆). Still, keep it up! 🙌
