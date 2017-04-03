Day 214 The View From the Top

Weddings are awesome. Weddings are beautiful and happy and joyous. They give you a reason to buy a new dress and a reason to stop and reflect on people you (hopefully) love to pieces. It’s a day for a bride and groom to shine. A reason to pawn your children off on someone else while your husband is dragged forcefully extends his hand and insists you dance to a beautiful rendition of “Hallelujah” played by a man with a guitar and a hell of a voice.

If you’re newly sober and have a lot of people you rarely see, a wedding is a great opportunity to see them from your new view as a Sober Person. It’s a chance to attempt to hold a conversation with a woman who is permanently disabled due to a series of mini-strokes caused by drinking. The woman you remember as vibrant and funny, now confined to a wheelchair. It’s a chance to see extended family members, and shake your head at them asking around for Ibuprofen, to shake off last night’s hangover. It’s a chance to watch the groom leave his bride at the venue so he can get to the after party as quickly as possible. It’s a chance to see the musician, who you remember as a partier, drink 6 La Croix’s and refuse anything stronger, and smile because you know he’s on a good path. It’s a chance to watch alcohol bring smiles and cheer to faces. To hear stories get louder and for the dance floor to fill up. It’s a chance to spend a few moments wishing you could drink too, and then leave that thought behind. It’s a chance to fantasize for a few moments how fun those drinks would be, and then get real with yourself on how it would have *actually* played out. **Spoiler alert – it probably would have ended with me at the after party, probably slurring, probably inappropriate, probably making a total ass of myself. It DEFINITELY would have been me waking up with a slight memory of the happy day, but mostly bad memories of the night, and with a belly full of hatred and regret.**

What’s it like, not drinking at a wedding? It’s taking a picture at the very end of the event, and still looking pretty. It’s scrolling through your pictures, and smiling fondly while remembering all the little bits around the moment that you captured. It’s staying up late, editing snapshots of your beautiful daughters. It’s remembering the compliments, and the laughs shared. Not drinking at a wedding is un-smudged mascara, un-lost purses, and un-wrecked hair. It’s un-slurred speeches, and unsullied memories. It’s leaving at a decent time, and being sober enough to help clean up at the end.

But it’s also a judgemental place, sobriety. Because when you place yourself apart from ‘them’, you automatically judge others. Those little laughs at people’s mishaps come at an expense of you being a judgemental prick atop your high horse. What do you do with that? How do you NOT judge people? My (sober) sister and I constantly ‘check’ ourselves. She went to the after party. It wasn’t pretty. I was lucky enough to escape with my girls and my husband between the end of the wedding and the after party, so I didn’t see too much of the ugly effects of booze. I stayed up late editing pictures, smiling at memories, and waking the baby up when my husband and I sang Hallelujah to each other in our living room. She got angry watching people we love who had spent months planning this day, just to watch them become pools of liquor at the end of the night. And for anyone that has ever woken up with the dread of a great day turned ugly, that’s hard to watch. So from atop our high horses, we shake our heads and wish differently for these people. I try to remember that sobriety isn’t something you can do for anyone else, and some people that I love SO DEARLY, just are never going to change. I try to cherish the good, and hope that ending up a slurring mess didn’t ruin anyone’s day the way it would have mine. Deep down though, I know the view from up here is better than it is from in the mess. I always knew the view from up here was clearer, and I thank my lucky stars that I am experiencing it, and I hope with all my heart I never forget what the trenches are like.

Advertisements