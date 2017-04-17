Day 228 A Monday

Mondays suuuuuck.

Even being sober doesn’t improve Mondays*. I actually like my job, even though it’s stressful. It’s just shitty to return to the real world. No mid-afternoon snuggles or naps. No laundry gets done for the next 5 days. The work week is just. . .a lot of WORK. *sigh*

*Okay, being sober does improve Mondays. I no longer carry in a huge load of guilt or shame anymore. And I usually am coming from a much cleaner house. Leaving behind closets of much cleaner clothes. My weekend recaps are much more genuinely happy, and true! And I really do like my job, so it’s not like I have a whole lot to bitch about. That does not stop me though.

I haven’t accomplished much today, but I did get out to lunch with a coworker/friend. My friend’s husband is currently in treatment. He’s an alcoholic, and I’ve known about his struggles for years. Their story was instrumental in getting me sober. Their story, my mom’s story, my sister’s story, various friend’s stories. . . there are so many STORIES that you hear about addiction and alcoholism. It’s those stories that help me stay on the path of sobriety, and making sure that my story doesn’t end up being about alcohol.

Today at lunch, I heard a story about a very distinguished associate of ours who is the child of an alcoholic (I didn’t know this about him before today). Now, this person is one of those people that you automatically like, but you’re also a little jealous of. He has a massively successful career, has a beautiful family, and has one of those lives that you look at and think “really? Can he at least be an asshole so I don’t have to like him so much?? Where’s the chink in the armor, dammit!” I heard about his last Thanksgiving, and how his mother (in her 70’s) drank 2 bottles of wine before noon, passed out in the entry hall, where she then soiled herself and remained for the entirety of the holiday. Humbling. It touches everyone, from every walk of life.

I used to drink and think about these stories, and I’d hold them up to myself and say “SEE! I’m NOWHERE near this level of bad!” and then I’d drink my wine. I feel like a broken record on this blog. Like I’m coming to the same realization over and over and over again. And really, it’s true, I do harp on this a lot. Because I’m never not happy all over again when I hear a story like that and realize that it will never be ME passed out in the front hall. My kids will have to find something else to be traumatized by!

And on that note, good riddance, Monday.

